LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is reinstating the mask mandate in schools amid an increase of COVID cases among students and staff.
The district had lifted its mask mandate on Nov. 11 "in light of current and trending data." Tuesday night, the Oldham County Board of Education voted to reinstate the mask mandate for the next two weeks.
Masks remain mandatory on school buses until at least March 18, according to the federal mandate.
In an email, the district also urged parents to keep their children home if they are sick.
"We recognize the importance of in-person learning every day for our students and we will do everything to make this possible, Oldham County Schools Superintendent Jason Radford said.
"Let's show everyone grace, civility and respect as they adjust to the new policies."
The board will look at the district's COVID numbers and vote on the mask requirement again during its Jan. 24 meeting.
