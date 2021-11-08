LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is lifting its mask mandate for students and staff "in light of current and trending data," according to a letter sent home to families.
The Oldham County Board of Education voted on Monday to lift the mask requirement for high school students and staff beginning on Thursday, Nov. 11. Masks will still be recommended in all high schools in the district.
The mask requirement will drop for all students on Monday, Nov. 29, but will be recommended for students, staff and visitors in any Oldham County Schools building.
Because of a federal CDC order, masks will continue to be required for all students and drivers while on school buses. However, drivers will now no longer be required to wear face masks when students are not on the bus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.