PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County teen used her mom's own pregnancy as inspiration for an app. Now it's officially on the market and helping women all over the world.
17 year-old Riya Shah is a pretty typical high school junior juggling school, friends and her very own business.
"I think education and my company, they have equal importance," said Riya.
Maybe it's not that typical, but she somehow finds a way to balance it all.
"Usually, I spend about an hour or so on weekdays playing with the app, making sure the operations of the company are running smoothly. And then over weekends, I'll spend two to three hours to actually build a proper road map for my company," she said.
Two years ago, the North Oldham High School student started developing a pregnancy app that could measure contractions based on her mom's own experience of being pregnant with her.
"It's actually like a running joke in my family because when she wanted to go to the hospital because she thought she had to go into labor. Sometimes my dad would go no we just went we're not going again," said Riya.
"My Fetal Life" might seem like an unorthodox subject for a teen, but Riya was determined to make it work.
"I wanted to figure out a way where I could help out other pregnant women," said Riya.
"She likes to solve problems," said her mom Swati Shah. "She always comes up with solutions."
In addition to developing the features of the smart pregnancy tracking app, she worked to get a patent, investors and launched "My Fetal Life" last September. She's even partnered with the American Pregnancy Association to make sure the app serves customers' needs.
"It wasn't always smooth sailing. Sometimes I would run into certain problems with the app. Maybe it wouldn't run right or the text wasn't right," said Riya.
When Riya noticed women only used it for the end of their pregnancy and would then stop using the app, she jumped into problem solving mode to figure out how to get women to use it longer.
"For other pregnant women who are like in the earlier parts of their pregnancy and don't have a fully developed baby yet, they can use things like a pregnancy calculator. They can manage their weight, see how their body is growing with the weight tracker feature," she said.
After just a few months on the market, the company has already grown. About 50 new customers every day are downloading the My Fetal Life app.
"We are in about 75 countries or so and have over 5,000 users right now," said Riya.
Soon she will head off to college, but she plans to keep the company going.
"I definitely want to keep running with it, and we'll see where it goes," she said.
My Fetal Life is available wherever you buy apps.
