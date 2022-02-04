LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her role in laundering her son's drug money.
Cara Naber, 57, pleaded guilty to helping her son, John Naber III.
He manufactured homemade counterfeit Adderall using meth and then sold them in bulk on the dark web. Cara Naber helped him launder the money he made by moving it through accounts in her name and putting it into safe deposit boxes.
John Naber was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine, money laundering and unlawfully being in possession of a firearm.
Naber was under investigation for several months for suspected drug trafficking. On Feb. 21, 2019, investigators got federal search warrants for two properties: his parent's home in Goshen and a home on Brentwood Avenue, which is a rental property near Taylor Boulevard.
At the Goshen home, investigators said they found more than 1,000 grams of suspected meth stored in a shed on the property, numerous USPS parcels, several firearms in the shed and in his room with other drugs. Investigators said they also found a trailer containing an automated pill press and large containers of orange powder believed to be the raw ingredients to make the pills. They also suspected counterfeit Adderall, marijuana and large amounts of cash, as well as counterfeit cash.
At the home on Brentwood Avenue, investigators said they found a Pringles can with a false bottom container with suspected MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy) that was packaged in multiple bindles. They also found a "key" to a cryptocurrency wallet with passphrases for access, digital scales and a chemical frequently used as a cutting agent in manufacturing meth.
Once 57-year-old Cara Naber gets out of prison, she faces 15 more months of house arrest.
