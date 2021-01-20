LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Naber III was sentenced in federal court Wednesday morning for shipping drugs in the mail in exchange for cash and Bitcoin.
His attorney, Scott C. Cox, said the judge sentenced Naber to serve 11 years prison, 85% of which will be required.
Naber had pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, money laundering and unlawfully being in possession of a firearm.
Homeland Security Investigations Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Kentucky State Police were involved in the months-long investigation.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators said Naber stored the drugs at his parents' home in Goshen and in a home near Taylor Boulevard in Louisville. He was arrested in 2019, but the case was finally being sentenced Wednesday morning.
Naber was under investigation for several months for suspected drug trafficking.
"Naber is engaged in drug trafficking, both locally through hand-to-hand drug sales (of substances including cocaine, meth, and marijuana derived products) and on the Dark Web where he operates as a vendor selling counterfeit Adderall pills," the criminal complaint says.
On Feb. 21, 2019, investigators got federal search warrants for two properties: his parent's home in Goshen and a home on Brentwood Avenue, which is a rental property near Taylor Boulevard.
At the Goshen home, investigators say they found more than 1,000 grams of suspected meth stored in a shed on the property, numerous UPSP parcels, several firearms in the shed and in Naber's room with other drugs. Investigators say they also found a trailer containing an automated pill press and large containers of orange powder believed to be the raw ingredients to make the pills. They also suspected counterfeit Adderall, marijuana and large amounts of cash, as well as counterfeit cash.
At the home on Brentwood Avenue, investigators say they found a Pringles can with a false bottom container with suspected MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy) that was packaged in multiple bindles. They also found a "key" to a cryptocurrency wallet with passphrases for access, digital scales and a chemical frequently used as a cutting agent in manufacturing meth.
Naber remains behind bars at the Oldham County Detention Center.
