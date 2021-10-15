LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glendale Crossing Festival is returning this fall.
The family-friendly event starts Saturday around 6 a.m. at the community in Hardin County. The annual festival in Glendale is typically attended by around 20,000 people.
"We close down the roads ad we shuttle people in," Mike Cummins, who owned The Whistle Stop in Glendale for 16 years, said. "We have parking in the farmer's fields and we get everybody in. Downtown Main Street in Glendale is closed for about a 2-mile section and everybody just walks and has a great time."
The single-day event that's been held for around 45 years is expected to have around 600 booths set up with vendors from Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Vendors will have food, arts and crafts, Kentucky Proud items and gifts for the holiday season.
A parade is scheduled to start around 10 a.m.
