GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you walk through the front door of The Whistle Stop, you’re surrounded by train memorabilia, black and white photos, and the warm glow of old lanterns. Right next to the train crossing in Glendale, the restaurant has been serving up southern comfort food since 1975.
Lynn and Mike Cummins bought the restaurant 16 years ago and inherited the original owners’ made-from-scratch menu. Over the years, the couple has served countless customers from all over Kentucky and the world, including celebrities. But the beloved restaurant is closed and up for auction, and the Cummins the COVID-19 pandemic is not the reason why.
“You never know who is going to walk through your front door," Mike Cummins said. "And you've always got to be ready for them. And we just want to see that tradition carried on right here."
The restaurant has weathered every story, including the pandemic. The year 2020 was tough on everyone, especially the mom-and-pop restaurants. In late-November, after Gov. Andy Beshear's announcement of the second round of state-wide restaurant restrictions, The Whistle Stop closed temporarily with the intention of opening back up in the spring.
“During our time off, we decided, you know what, it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our life," Mike Cummins said. "Both of us looked at each other and said, yeah, we really need to retire and spend more time with our family and our grandchildren."
After dedicating their lives to the restaurant, the Cummins decided it was time to slow down.
“We actually based the selling of the restaurant on us, not the pandemic," he said. "Lynn and I have been wanting to retire for about the last three years, and we’ve tried to sell the restaurant and pass the tradition on to someone else before the pandemic."
The restaurant was listed on an online auction site this week, with bids starting at $375,000. According to the restaurant’s profile, it was recently listed for $825,000. Those interested in bidding can currently sign up for the auction, which we be held on March 17.
Go to bidkentucky.com and search for "The Whistle Stop" to find the restaurant's listing. Mike Cummins said the restaurant is “turn key” and ready to go for the next entrepreneur or chef to come in and carry on the tradition.
“So many good memories and good times here,” Lynn Cummins said. “Every customer was like we wanted them to be our guests like in our homes. And I’m going to miss all that.”
The Cummins said it was painful to tell their staff members, who have become family, that they plan to sell the restaurant. The couple said they are so thankful for all their employees, customers and the Glendale community.
“There’s been so many good times at this restaurant, and we want it to continue on another 45 years,” Mike Cummins said.
And with a smile, they both said they plan to return to the restaurant to order their favorite dishes off. But they’re looking forward to being guests for a change.
