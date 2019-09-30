LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man has died and another man is charged after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday in Franklin County.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police responded to a crash on I-64 West near exit 58 just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say a semi, driven by 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, hit the back of a 2012 Jeep Liberty because of distracted driving. The Jeep Liberty and the semi then hit the back of a 2013 Ford Explorer.
The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, Kentucky, died at the scene. Elder and the driver of the Ford Explorer were both treated for non-life threatening injuries.
After receiving medical attention, Elder was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.