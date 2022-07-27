LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after two separate crashes on I-65.
I-65 North was shut down in the Fern Valley area for about five hours Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department say an off-duty LMPD officer came upon a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV around midnight Wednesday. The officer was in the process of checking the passenger vehicle off the side of the road when a van traveling northbound hit the SUV that was disabled from the earlier incident.
Investigators believe the van failed to notice the disabled SUV in the center lane with its hazards on.
Three people in the SUV were sent to the hospital. A passenger in the back of the SUV died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive, The driver of the van was not treated for injuries.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is continuing their investigation. I-65 reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
