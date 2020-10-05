LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person was shot early Monday morning by Floyd County Sheriff's deputies.
Indiana State Police says the Floyd County Sheriff's Department was responding to a domestic situation at home on Country Trace Lane around 1:00 Monday morning. That's near Floyd Central High School.
One person was shot by a deputy or deputies and taken to University of Louisville Hospital, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
No officers were hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
