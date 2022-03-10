LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- OneWest is trying to accomplish a renaissance in west Louisville.
On Thursday night, the nonprofit highlighted some of the projects happening in the neighborhoods during its annual Economic Development Showcase. The group said the event is dedicated to providing updates on its projects.
A major goal is to keep small business in west Louisville, a task the group said has been proving more difficult in the past couple of years because of the pandemic.
"The corner buildings that you see that we're renovating, pre-COVID, would have had an estimate of $400,000 to renovate one of those buildings," said Evon Smith, president and CEO of OneWest. "Now, the estimates are ($650,000) and up. It's going to take our entire community to help small business remain in the community."
Smith founded OneWest in 2014 in an effort to provide west Louisville residents with "increased opportunities for employment and business ownership" with the goal of increasing economic prosperity in the community.
The nonprofit said it has been paying special attention to the 19th Street and West Broadway corridor, which will become home to two restaurant accelerators with outdoor space that will allow for a dining area and space for performances and other community activities. Additionally, OneWest said The Plan Room will call the corridor home. It's a nonprofit business accelerator "to advance Black, minority, and local businesses in the construction industry."
For more information about OneWest, click here.
