LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization has set big goal to bring joy to 15,000 kids in west Louisville this holiday season.
"We've really been amping up our impact and our reach since COVID hit," Nannie Grace Croney said.
Croney is the deputy director of Change Today, Change Tomorrow. The Louisville-based, Black-led nonprofit was started just over a year ago but is already making change in the communities it serves. Its next challenge is the Bless The Block initiative.
"We're just trying to provide some joy and, within that, we're trying to provide the full holiday experience," Croney said.
The goal is to provide gifts, clothing and food to 15,000 kids in west Louisville ahead of the holidays.
"That is a big number, but we believe we can do it," Croney said.
Businesses and families are encouraged to "adopt a block" in west Louisville. Donations will cover items on an Amazon wish list for the families on that block.
"With the Amazon wish lists, people are able to purchase from their own home, so they don't even have to leave their home to be able to give back," Croney said.
The organization plans to hit all the major neighborhoods in west Louisville. It has raised $40,000 so far but still needs more help to reach its goals and is encouraging people to give what they can -- even if that's their time.
The gifts will be sorted, packed and delivered the second week of December, and volunteers are needed.
"You have a place in Change Today, Change Tomorrow," Croney said. "Whether it be a financial donation or whether it be sweat equity where you come and get your hands dirty.
"We definitely believe that, with community power and when people begin to exercise that community power, there's no limit to what we can achieve."
The deadline to adopt a block is Dec. 7. Volunteers are needed to help sort and pack the gifts from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 at Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown.
To donate through the Amazon wish lists, click here or here.
