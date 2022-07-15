LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have canceled this weekend's Dirt Bowl games, citing the recommendation of Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields.
Ravon Churchill posted on Facebook Thursday after a meeting with Shields, Mayor Greg Fischer and others, saying the chief expressed concern for the safety of officers at Shawnee Park after last weekend's police shooting of Herbert Lee, who is accused of shooting a police officer in the park during the games.
Lee was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was just minutes before police released three minutes of edited body camera footage of the shooting at the park on July 10.
Lee was shot and injured in the exchange of gunfire with police. He had been in the hospital until he was booked into the jail. The extent of his injuries has not been released by law enforcement. Police only said his injuries were to his "extremities."
According to police, officers at the Dirt Bowl basketball game spotted Lee and attempted to serve warrants. Police said Lee fired a shot and hit Officer Joshua Pickering in the chest, but he wasn't injured because the bullet hit his bullet-resistant vest.
LMPD declined to comment on the decision to cancel this weekend's games. Fischer's office has not yet responded to an email requesting a comment.
