LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass PugFest is a fundraiser for participating Pug Rescue organizations from across the country and Celebrates the Pug.
It's a family friendly event as well as to all friendly dogs/breeds. For exact details you can click here. Attendees can browse vendors, silent auctions, educational sessions, rescue booths, and Pug competitions, like costumes and pug races.
The event is now a two day experience. Bluegrass PugFest will be held in the West Halls of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center at 937 Phillips Lane Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are no longer available for pre-sale. You can get tickets at the expo center with the following ticket Pricing: Adults $8, Children 2 to 12 years old $4 and under 2 are free.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.