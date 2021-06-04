LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last piece of a multimillion-dollar development in west Louisville was unveiled Friday.
The Louisville Urban League cut the ribbon at the Humana Outdoor Track & Field on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The site is also home to the indoor Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, which opened in February.
Leaders said the $53 million facility creates opportunities for the neighborhood.
"I think that's important for folks to really put in context what it is that we have done in this zip code and this part of the community and what we've built," said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
There are no fences at the field, and all are welcome to exercise at the facility.
The first outdoor meet at the track is set for Tuesday.
