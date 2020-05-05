LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 560,000 eggs were donated to Feeding Kentucky, according to Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
Cal-Maine Foods donated the eggs to the Department of Agriculture's Hunger Initiative, which works with farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups and others to reduce hunger in Kentucky, according to a news release.
Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, said demand for food in the region has increased 30-60% since the start of the pandemic.
“These fresh eggs from Cal-Maine Foods will go a long way to fulfilling the need," she said.
Cal-Main Foods, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, produces, packages and sells eggs.
