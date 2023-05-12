The original Barry's Cheesesteaks location in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
Sign for the original Barry's Cheesesteaks location in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. (Image by: Jailen Leavell / WDRB)
He wants to share his entrepreneurial vision with young people.
"I was always some type of entrepreneur -- whether it was legal or not," he joked. "And I always could cook."
But despite his success, he admits that before he could create the brand you see today, he had to overcome some personal challenges.
"In 1995, it was like I figured I was either going to murder someone and do life, I was going to get killed, or I was going to overdose," he said.
But after a second chance at life, he's fueling a mission larger than his menu.
"One year I decided, you know, it's time to open a restaurant for these kids," he said. "I want to empower some people who are coming up under me."
Ten years later, it's a reality. Washington's restaurant is part of Valley High School's business curriculum. Teacher Amanda Cornstock said Washington's story gives students hope that they can accomplish the same.
"Most of them want to own a business, so they are learning real-world applications of how to go about doing that," Cornstock said.
One of those students is Nevaeh Reeedel, a senior at the school.
"It just makes me happy seeing another man succeed," he said. "It feels good because if I have any questions, I can just ask him."
As Washington continues to work with high school students, his famous cheesesteaks will soon touch thousands more through a franchise deal.
"We have clients that are getting ready to sign in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, New Jersey -- these clients are coming," Washington said.
As the business grows, he said he's just thankful for it all.
"I am not special," he said. "I am just thankful to make some type of mark."