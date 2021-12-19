LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - After more than 17 years, a beloved west Louisville cook is hanging up her apron…but this might not be the last time you see or hear from the woman affectionately known as 'Big Momma.'
A long line of customers is a common site in front of Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen in the Shawnee neighborhood.
“She keeps a pretty good line. I am just glad I am in front of them today. It's a little cold out here but we're going to make it work,” said Donald Beacham, who has been going to Big Momma’s Soul Food for years. “It's great. When my wife don't cook on Sundays we come down here and get our meal for everybody.”
Inside, Jessie Green is keeping watch for the final time at her restaurant she started nearly 18 years ago.
“It's like a normal day. Everybody's wishing me well and everything. It's been kind of hectic as soon as we opened up,” said Green.
Green has decided to retire and Sunday, many of her regulars wanted to say goodbye and thank you for not only filling their bellies but also their hearts.
“It's a sad day but I understand Big Momma is getting tired and ready to retire but we're going to miss the good home cooking,” said customers Tamula Tucker.
Investors from Los Angeles heard on the news that Green was getting ready to close the doors and they decided to step in – to help run the restaurant along with some of Green’s family.
In years past on Christmas, Green would give out hundreds of meals for free to anyone who showed up. While those days have come to a close, she will still be keeping a close eye on what quickly turned into a labor of love.
“I'll probably come in once or twice a week, they want me to do it for about six months so I will give them my expertise on it,” said Green.
So what words of advice does she have for the new owners? It’s simple.
“Keep the quality of the food up and do it right. Do the same thing and they'll be fine,” said Green.
Big Mommas will now be closed starting Monday until January 12 when new management takes over. In the meantime, she had a message for her countless fans and customers.
“I just want to thank everybody...and God bless them,” Green said.
Just because she is retired doesn’t mean Green is going to be sitting around.
She said she plans on volunteering with her daughter to help the less fortunate in Louisville.
