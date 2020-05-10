LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating Mother’s Day was different this year.
For hours Sunday afternoon, a line of at least 15 formed outside Big Momma’s Soul Food Kitchen next to Shawnee Park. The owner of the west Louisville restaurant has found herself with a meaningful title for those who can’t be with their family.
Even before the pandemic, carryout is all the restaurant did – and a constant line proves they know how to do it well.
“It’s a blessing,” said owner Jessie Green who is affectionately known as Big Momma. “Everyone coming by to get their food for their mother. It’s love.”
To many of the people in line, Green is a mother figure. Some drove nearly 20 miles to pick up a dinner and give her a token of their appreciation.
“We just stopped to get something to eat down here, but it’s far so when we’re down here, we try to come,” Angela Amstutz, who was waiting in line with her son, said.
When she is not making spaghetti and frying catfish, Green tries to chat with customers from behind the counter.
“They come up and they order and say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ and they give me a card. I got plenty cards in there,” Green laughed.
Big Momma’s kitchen is a well-oiled machine thanks to the help of her daughter and great-grandson. Green says every day is like Mother’s Day – a joy to be with those she loves – behind the counter or in front.
“It is a special day for everyone and for me, too. I got my family in there and it’s love. Everyone in there is family,” Green said.
Big Mommas Kitchen is closed Mondays and Tuesdays but will be giving out canned goods and non-perishables Monday, May 11 to those 50 and older from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
