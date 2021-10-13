LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant staple in the Shawnee neighborhood is closing its doors for good.
Big Momma's Soul Food Kitchen is set to close in December.
Even before the pandemic, carryout is all the restaurant did – and a constant line proves they know how to do it well.
The family who owns the restaurant is hoping to find a buyer to possibly keep it going. They say those who started the restaurant are ready to "slow down" and retire.
Earlier this year, owner Jessie Green, who is affectionally known as Big Momma, told WDRB News it's a blessing.
Each Christmas, Big Momma's Soul Kitchen donates hundreds of dinners to those in Louisville's west end.
The restaurant's last day is scheduled for Dec. 19.
