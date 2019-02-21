LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the dark of night, when the neon red lights flip on, Air Devils Inn on Taylorsville Road comes to life.
"It's a great place, to say the least," said Dylan Berry, who calls himself a "new regular."
Berry is a rookie compared to some of the men and women who have made the Louisville dive a staple for the better part of 85 years. People who pass down the story about when aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart walked in.
But the historic watering hole and music venue across from Bowman Field is in real jeopardy of taking a nose dive. Toilets that only work half the time, a sinking floor and outlets taped to the wall top the list of problems.
The co-owner, Kristie Shockley, took her plight to Facebook, putting pride aside and asking for help. Those who the love the bar are doing their best to help.
"I'm getting texts and messages with people offering to help," Shockley said.
Still, there's concern that the current tailspin could ground the bar permanently.
"I just hope this place doesn't get put under," Berry said. "Keep the good time going."
It's tough to think about for Shockley, who hopes to one day pass the bar down to her daughter.
"It's her life," Shockley said. "She's always, always been here."
Air Devils Inn will host a benefit for itself. Several bands will be there. It's set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
