LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel.
Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned.
“The minute snowflakes came down we hit the roads with our full contingent forces,” said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Jim Hannah.
State crews worked around the clock through the Christmas weekend, and trucks are still out trying to keep the roads as safe as possible.
“You had flash freezing and it really made our jobs more challenging,” Hannah said.
As conditions worsened and temperatures plunged, some drivers that had to be out in the weather had to leave their vehicles behind.
What some may not realize is that it's the owner's responsibility, on both sides of the river, to get these vehicles moved.
In Indiana, police check the abandoned vehicle, mark it with tape and start counting down to having it towed.
“From that time, we count off 24 hours. At the end of that, if the vehicle is still there, then we’ll go back and call in a tow agency to remove that vehicle,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.
In Kentucky, a vehicle is considered abandoned if left for three days before Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement order a tow.
However, in both states, depending on the conditions and staffing, the cars may be stuck for a while. But owners can have vehicles towed themselves at any time.
“Doesn’t mean we’re going to right then and there. Different things happen, manpower issues if our troopers are going from call to call that day, they’re not going to worry too much about those abandoned vehicles until things slow down,” Huls said.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.