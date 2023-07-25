LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Activities League (PAL) is battling for bragging rights during a cookie bake-off. It's a chance for officers to connect with local kids and their families in a positive environment.
Louisville Metro Police Department members and PAL participants spent weeks preparing for the second annual cookie bake-off on Tuesday. It's the first of two culinary events this summer. Winners of the challenge won Kroger gift cards for the participants’ families, along with other prizes.
"Just having fun with the officers and baking the cookies," said Zion Bradley.
Bradley participates in a lot of PAL programs, and participated in this one with his stepdad.
"The first time I was here, I did the basketball," he said. "I also did the self-defense class."
The 13-year-old said he might like to be a chef someday, so when he heard about the baking program, he knew it was the perfect chance to share his peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe.
"A lot of my family bakes and cooks," Bradley said. "Baking and cooking are fun. I think my secret ingredient will help me win."
Although it's a competition to see who can bake the best cookies, it's about more than just ribbons and prizes.
"We're teaching them life skills and how to navigate a kitchen, but we're also giving them an opportunity to spend some quality time with police officers," Rick Polin, PAL director said. "What develops from that is trust and actually long-term relationships. It's so cool to watch, and we just love it.
He said LMPD has been working hard to rebuild trust within the community after the social justice protests in the summer of 2020 in Louisville.
"When 2020 happened, I think we all kind of put out heads together and said 'What can we do better in building these intimate relationships,'" Polin said. "We have been sweating in the same kitchen for eight weeks. That builds up trust and an intimacy that you can't replicate in a one-off event."
PAL brings together officers and children through a variety of out-of-school-time activities, such as fishing, boxing, coding and archery. LMPD hopes these camps, clubs and sports will allow at-risk youth to interact with police officers in a safe setting.
"This is a great place, and I love the PAL program," said Bradley. "I have a lot of fun here."
Ja'Liyah and officer Brooke ended up winning Tuesday's bake-off.
The next bake-off will be a cupcake decorating challenge on Aug. 3. The program also currently has openings for it's running and bowling leagues.
