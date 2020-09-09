JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Despite the coronavirus pandemic, more businesses are opening near River Ridge in Jeffersonville, and the city does not think COVID-19 will slow down its overall growth.
Gottbrath Parkway is coming to life as Jeffersonville's latest commercial zone, just off State Road 62 and Interstate 265.
Along with a restaurant, coffee shop and brand new movie theater, a nearby car wash is under construction and a Fairfield Inn hotel just opened its doors to guests during the pandemic.
Mayor Mike Moore says that while the virus did affect the hotel's opening date and has slowed down its normal business, the area's vacant lots are still getting attention from investors.
"When you see these national name brands still saying, 'We want to come to Jeffersonville. This is where we want to be.' That's a very strong indication of a very strong economy in the City of Jeff," said Moore.
The mayor says a medical facility will soon break ground along the parkway, and he expects several restaurants to open within a couple of years.
The area is part of a TIF district, where 10% of tax revenue goes to Greater Clark County Schools.
