PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Paoli Police Chief Randall Sanders has demoted his assistant chief, William Cody Hill, after he was arrested Friday afternoon on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The move came just days before Sanders requested an investigation into another officer, Sgt. Tyler Phillips.
According to a press release, Phillips had resigned from the department on Jan. 10. But, on Jan. 14, Sanders requested an investigation from Indiana State Police concerning Tyler Phillips' conduct while with the department.
ISP said it could not comment until the investigation concludes.
Three days later, on Jan. 17, Hill was pulled over on Mitchell Road just outside of Bedford, Indiana.
Court documents say Hill was driving 53 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
The arresting officer, an ISP trooper, says in the document that Hill and two other men in his truck "advised they had a few with lunch." Hill later consented to a breath test which indicated his Blood Alcohol Level was .128, the arrest report states.
The arresting officer also wrote in the documents that Hill asked to be let go because he "had a rough week and that he had just turned in one of his co-workers to the state police for violations."
It's not clear what Hill was referencing.
The documents outline that Hill asked the arresting officer for "professional courtesy" multiple times.
Hill was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He was arrested but has bonded out since.
Sanders' news release says Hill had been demoted from assistant chief to "officer." It did not indicate if Hill faced any other repercussions.
Paoli Police declined to comment on any of the incidents. It's not clear if the two are related.
