LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Paoli Peaks, the ski resort in southern Indiana, will not reopen Thursday because of unseasonably warm temperatures.
“We are hopeful that cold air will return and that we will be able to reopen our slopes and tubing park soon,” the Paoli, Ind. resort said in a Christmas Day tweet.
Paoli Peaks will be suspending operations beginning Thursday, December 26 until we have the opportunity to make additional snow to resume operations. We are hopeful that cold air will return and that we will be able to reopen our slopes and tubing park soon. pic.twitter.com/WuHSDtqIAq— Paoli Peaks (@paoli_peaks) December 25, 2019
Paoli Peaks said it will be closed “until we have the opportunity to make additional snow” but did not give a date.
Paoli Peaks was open earlier this week, including on Tuesday (Christmas Eve).
The resort has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make “snow” to supplement natural snowfall. But the temperature must be at 30 degrees or lower for the process to work, WDRB’s Chris Sutter reported in 2016.
The National Weather Service office in Louisville reported that Wednesday’s 69-degree high temperature was a record for Christmas Day.