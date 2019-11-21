JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville High School took the first steps Thursday to renovate its baseball stadium, which is now named after Papa John's founder.
John Schnatter joined school leaders Thursday morning to officially move the first dirt on the project.
The John H. Schnatter Stadium is getting a $500,000 makeover. The money came from a donation by Schnatter's family foundation.
It's a bit of a homecoming for the southern Indiana native who played baseball at Jeffersonville High School.
"The memories I have here is we had the best record in high school baseball," Schnatter told the students. "We were 31 and 6. So you guys got your work cut out for you. You hear what I'm saying? You paying attention?"
"This is a field of dreams," he added. "It belongs to tomorrow's entrepreneurs, today's players and our future leaders."
Renovations are expected to be finished just in time for the first game of the 2020 baseball season, currently scheduled for April 7.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.