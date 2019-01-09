LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents and teachers at Gilmore Lane Elementary are concerned about a proposal that would impact 11 JCPS schools.
Under the proposal, Gilmore Lane would close and merge with Indian Trail Elementary School. The district wants to build a brand new school on the Indian Trail campus that would open in 2021.
At a meeting Wednesday night, district leaders listened to concerns, took notes and tried to answer questions as best they could.
"Tough conversations, but I think at least they saw that we care to be here tonight to listen to them,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
If the plan is approved, Gilmore Lane would shut down after the current school year ends.The quick timeline leaves many questions about where students will go.
"It seems really rushed,” said Eric Todd, who has two children enrolled at Gilmore Lane. “Why close one school when you don't have a new one built? You know, let's keep the other one open and have them all merge together at the same time."
There’s also uncertainty about what this means for staff.
"Would we be able to move to other schools that we prefer?” Teacher Nicole Brown said. “How that process is going to go, we don't know. So the uncertainty is really, really, heart-wrenching, because what we really want to do is be here."
Pollio said the proposal won't create any job losses, and the district will work with all staff to place them in positions. He knows the process won't be easy but believes in this new vision for JCPS.
"I believe that this community that we are standing in right now, two years from now, will have a fantastic new school building," Pollio said. "But it's a tough process to go through."
Right now, none of this is set is stone because the proposal has not been approved. JCPS leaders say the proposal could be brought to the board for a vote sometime this spring. If approved, work would begin as soon as possible.
Meetings are also being held at all 11 schools impacted by the proposal.
