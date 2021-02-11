LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a thousand people in an Indiana school district signed a petition calling for their superintendent to resign.
They say Hamilton Southeastern Superintendent Allen Bourff sent a letter to teachers at the Fishers, Indiana district asking them to teach about the Black Lives Matter movement as a political movement and not a social issue.
Some parents stood out in the snow and freezing temperatures Wednesday night to send a message to the school board before a meeting. Even after an apology from the superintendent, the protesters say they can't move past his initial letter.
"When it said indoctrinating students, I strongly. strongly disagree with that. I don't think that the schools are indoctrinating children," said Jessica Knudsen, the mother of a student.
The letter was not on the board's agenda, but some board members brought it up and apologized. But others didn't agree saying there's some division in understanding what the superintendent meant.
“This right here in 2021, this is our Rosa Parks. This is our Malcolm X. This is our movement,” Aaron Ferris said.
Parents say the will not back down until the superintendent steps down.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.