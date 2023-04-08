LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gardeners had an opportunity to learn something new on Saturday ahead of the spring growing season.
The annual Paristown Garden Show was held on Brent Street. There were several vendors showcasing plants, flowers, garden décor and more. There was also 30 education seminars in partnership with the Master Gardeners at Jefferson County Cooperative Extension.
People also had the chance to listen to local experts who shared insight ahead of the growing season.
"These vendors, they have unique, interesting garden-centric items," said Jeanne Hilt, Paristown Director of Business Development. "You can get the best plants in town early, probably have to take care of them a little bit because it still might be too cold but you can do that and they are all here."
The free event had flowers, native plants, trees and shrubs.
There were also presentations on beekeeping, and how to raise chickens and butterflies.
