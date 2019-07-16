LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he crashed a stolen motorcycle, sending his passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to an arrest report, it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
Police say 46-year-old Roger Pendleton was driving a stolen Suzuki motorcycle on Bardstown Road, near Grinstead Drive, when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle.
Both Pendleton and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. When emergency responders arrived, they transported them to the University Hospital. Police say Pendleton was in serious condition and his passenger was in critical condition.
Since then, Pendleton has been released from the hospital. The condition of the other individual is not known.
Police say the motorcycle had been stolen two days earlier, and Pendleton was driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
He has since been arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator's license and failure of an owner to maintain a required insurance.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
