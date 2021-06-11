LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The General George Patton Museum at Fort Knox is reopening its Dixie Highway entrance next week.
In celebration of the U.S. Army's 246th birthday, post leaders are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to reopen the gate, which has been closed to public access since 2014.
Additional security measures were installed at the gate on U.S. Highway 31, allowing for public access to be resumed. To visit the museum, attendees were previously required to enter through the Main Gate.
Starting on June 14, the Dixie Highway gate will be the museum's only entrance.
