LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville, Indiana, coffee shop is celebrating an expansion.
After opening four years ago, Pearl Street Game & Coffee is expanding its space to host more patrons.
"We knew we needed to have more people and we had people who wanted to play more games and the more people that came, we'd have to turn people away," Andrew Just, owner of Pearl Street Game & Coffee House, said.
Along with coffee, the shop offers board and card games.
"Sometimes when we were full, we'd have people come across the bridge just looking for air conditioning to sit down and we were completely full," Just said. "That's where the expansion came from."
The coffee shop is housed in a historic home on Pearl Street, just blocks from the Big Four Bridge.
