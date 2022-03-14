LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is holding a kickoff event this week for "PIN Tuesdays."
A Pegasus Pin Party will be hosted at Main Event on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Anyone with a 2022 Pegasus Pin receives a free $10 Main Event FUNCard for games, according to a news release.
The event starts PIN Tuesdays, which occurs every Tuesday through May 31.
Pegasus Pins are available to retail locations around Louisville. To purchase a Pegasus Pin online, click here.
