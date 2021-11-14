LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Friday is still two weeks away but it looked like it outside of Best Buy in St. Matthews on Sunday evening.
There was a line of people camping outside for an opportunity to purchase the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite special edition console. It retails for $549.99 and was announced back in August to be officially released on Nov. 15.
"We're out here to get these limited edition Halo Xbox's," Houston Mathis said. "Everybody's been kind of waiting for them. It's going to be the only exclusive Xbox I believe. We've been waiting for them for a while."
The console was made by Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo. The St. Matthews store is the only Best Buy location in Kentucky that is currently selling it on release day.
There were only about 12 people at the Best Buy waiting in line when WDRB arrived there. One person in line began camping out at 1:30 p.m.
"We have this shared, suffering camaraderie, so it's fun," Lexington resident Anthony Petrenko said. Everybody is going through the same thing. Basically, we kind of know the numbers, done the research and everybody here is guaranteed one."
The limited edition Xbox goes on sale at Best Buy Monday morning at 10 a.m.
