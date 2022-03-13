LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daylight Saving Time started Sunday as clocks were turned ahead one hour, continuing a contentious debate that's gone on for decades.
The time change can cause an hour lost of sleep, some locals telling WDRB News they were sleepy, confused and having a tough time thinking straight.
“I missed breakfast and that's when I realized it was 10 and I was like, 'oh,'” said 15-year-old Jaedyn Casey who was visiting Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville with her mother.
Phone and computers do most of the work to make sure we keep up with the time, but the health effects can be serious.
Experts say, slashing an hour during the time change affects our circadian rhythm — the 24-hour clock our bodies follow based on light it's exposed to.
“Typically, we will have some issues with performance on the job, memory, recollection and concentration,” said Dr. Mohamed Saad from University of Louisville Hospital, about losing just that one hour of sleep. “There’s also some health consequences with weight gain and metabolic derangements and high incidents of diabetes etc.”
But looking on the bright side — we’re gaining an hour of daylight.
There's also been more and more efforts by U.S. states and Congress to finally get rid of the twice-a-year clock change.
Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only places that observe permanent standard time, which means they don't change their clocks at all.
