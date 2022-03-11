LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many stories above downtown, Greg Winchell watches over City Hall's clock tower. He's Louisville's "Father Time," you could say.
Twice a year, Winchell hikes up three stories — and 178 more steps up a spiral staircase — to change the time on the clock. He is tired of doing it.
"At this point, there's no reason to go back and forth," Winchell said. "It just doesn't make any sense."
He actually doesn't mind being up above with the clock but he thinks the time should stay the same year-round.
Ahead of this weekend's jump in time on our clocks, many are wishing for the same.
In 2020's legislative session, lawmakers filed a bill in Kentucky to make daylight saving time permanent in the state. There was overwhelming support, but before any law regarding the matter passes, it must first be authorized by Congress.
"I know one thing: When we jump ahead here in a few days, I think everybody's going to be excited. But when we fall back in the winter time, that's just something I don't look forward to," said Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville.
Reed and Rep. Bart Roland, R-Tompkinsville, co-sponsored the bill two years ago and even filed a resolution in this year's session to make Congress aware the support is still there.
He said there are studies that show the upside of more daylight and how it relates to stronger energy and mental health.
Reed believes it's only a matter of time until daylight saving time is permanent.
"This is something that we're wanting to do," he said. "We've already done our part. We're just waiting on permission from them."
This weekend, Winchell will still have to turn the hands of City Hall's clock. He can turn those hands as fast as he wants, but it's only real time that will tell when the changes will halt.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.