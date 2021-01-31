LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after being shot by a Bullitt County deputy sheriff on Saturday night, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Bullitt County deputies responded to reports of a vehicle parked in the middle of Cedar Creek Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle stopped in the road. According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, a deputy sheriff fired his weapon during the incident, hitting the driver. Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Bullitt County Emergency Services pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.
The incident is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.
