LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person suffered minor injuries after a house fire in Clarksville on Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, Clarksville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Spicewood Drive, near Blackiston Mill Road, on Tuesday morning. Firefighters found large flames on the exterior and interior of the home when they arrived on scene.
A resident of the home had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
