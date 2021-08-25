LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A petition is circulating in an effort to get school resource officers back in Jefferson County Public Schools.
The Change.org petition already has nearly 2,200 signatures with a goal of 2,500. The petition says there have been too many fights in the first two weeks of school for anyone to feel safe.
In August 2019, the Jefferson County Board of Education did not renew the contracts with local law enforcement agencies for 11 SROs. Prior to that split vote, the city put 17 LMPD officers who had previously served as SROs back into the field amid budget constraints.
JCPS, which employs its own security monitors, is working on creating its own internal security force, with the most recent iteration of an internal security plan calling for armed officers in line with a recently enacted school safety law.
Diane Porter, chairperson of the school board, said the board will continue discussions "in the near future" after they stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Safety is of the utmost importance, but we understand the concern from many in our community about the possible disproportionate impact having law enforcement in our schools has on Black and Brown students," she said in a statement.
