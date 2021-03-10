LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mass vaccination site is now giving out the Pfizer vaccine for the first time since it started administering shots.
The health department said the transition stems from a change in the allocation the health department gets from the state. Medical officials said the site at Broadbent Arena is better equipped to handle the regulatory requirements of the Pfizer vaccine than sites in rural counties.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures and is only good for two hours once it has thawed. Health officials said people who have already received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Broadbent Arena will receive the Moderna for the booster.
