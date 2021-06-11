LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's COVID-19 restrictions came to an end on Friday, many masks came off around the state.
The mask mandate is no longer in place for humans — or for statues.
To celebrate, crews removed the fleur-de-lis mask from the larger-than-life David statue outside the 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville Friday.
Tourism officials say they took the mask off to celebrate the end of the statewide mask mandate, the return of live events and venues going back to 100% capacity.
