LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plane crashed at Scottsburg Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the airport in southern Indiana at 7:22 p.m. The plane that crashed was a homemade ultralight.
The pilot of the plane was flown by an air ambulance to a trauma center in Louisville for treatment. The pilot's condition and identity isn't known at this time.
According to Scott County Sheriff's Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will lead an investigation on the crash.
