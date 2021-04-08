LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for the La Grange Springs Park, a new multimillion-dollar park coming to Oldham County, were recently unveiled.
The renderings show a state-of-the-art splash pad and playground for children to enjoy. A farmers market pavilion, skate park, amphitheater and walking trails are also planned for the park.
The park will be constructed on 9 acres of green space in downtown La Grange near Main Street and Second Avenue.
City officials have already invested $3 million toward the project, with a groundbreaking scheduled for this summer.
