LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot several times on Saturday night.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the 200 block of 24th Street, near West Market Street, around 1 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The teenager, who has not been identified, was "conscious and alert" while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said.
The teenager has what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, Smiley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
