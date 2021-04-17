LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital on Saturday afternoon after he accidentally shot himself, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LMPD First Division officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 500 block of North 31st Street, near Bank Street in the Portland neighborhood.
Police believe the child found a relative's gun and accidentally shot himself while playing with it.
"Fortunately the little boy’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was conscious, alert and talking while being rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Smiley said the incident serves as a reminder for gun owners to safely store their guns.
"Firearms should never be within reach of children and are best maintained unloaded and locked, away from curious fingers and prying eyes," she said in the statement.
