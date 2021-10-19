LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Officers were sent around 3:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of Krause Avenue, off Lower Hunters Trace, to assist on an EMS run that was later updated to a shooting, according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by PRP EMS.
All parties involved have been accounted for, according to the news release.
The case will be sent to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review and recommendations on charges if necessary.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.