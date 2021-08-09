LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new appeal is going out to the community to track down those responsible for the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.
The FBI and ATF joined Louisville Metro Police and the Sheriff's Office on Monday morning to ask for people to come forward with information.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Shirley, 26, was working off-duty security at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales near Shively, when at least one person came up and shot him. He died at the hospital.
With no arrests, the FBI and ATF each contributed half of a $50,000 reward being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual behind the crime.
ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Monroe says the amount of the reward speaks to the seriousness of this crime. "The person or persons responsible for murdering Deputy Shirley are likely still armed and should be considered dangerous," he said.
"We're asking the community to share what they've overheard. We're asking homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance systems for anything unusual. And we're asking for any information that can bring this case to a close," said SAC Monroe.
FBI acting Special Agent in Charge Ed Gray said his office is committed to finding those responsible for murdering Deputy Shirley.
"He was a hero and a member of this community, and we will do everything we can to catch those responsible for his murder," Gray said. He added, "We will follow every lead, and feel confident we will catch those individuals responsible for this evil act."
LMPD is in charge of the investigation and says federal help isn't protocol in these cases, but says it's the "right thing" for the agencies to do.
"Anytime a law enforcement officer is assassinated like this, we certainly appreciate the federal agencies stepping up to assist us with all of the resources they have both financially, manpower, with all of the investigations as well," said LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
She continued: "As an LMPD officer, and many friends of Deputy Shirley from LMPD, I just want to say this is personal. We take this extremely personally. We must solve this case. We must bring those to justice and have justice for Deputy Shirley's death."
A visibly emotional Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey said the reward is a reminder of the "tremendous value" of the partnerships built between local, state and federal law enforcement in Louisville. "On behalf of the family of the men and women of my office, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, you all are partners by getting the message out, and I just want to thank you, too, very much," he said.
The public is asked to use any of the anonymous tip lines to share information about the case. The Louisville Metro Police line is 502-574-LMPD (5673). To call in a tip to the ATF, call toll free at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). And the number for the FBI in Louisville is 502-263-6000.
You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov or email atftips@atf.gov.
Shirley's visitation is Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The funeral is planned for Wednesday at noon, at Southeast Christian Church with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
