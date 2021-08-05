LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the roundabout in Fairdale, a pile of flowers grows around the base of a wooden cross. There, in the small community in south Louisville, a memorial grows for the 26-year-old deputy community members say they'll remember as a compassionate public servant.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot outside an auto sales lot in Shively early Thursday morning.
According to officials, Shirley was in uniform and sitting in an unmarked car working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales on Rockford Lane when a gunman came up to the window and shot him at about 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, but Sheriff John Aubrey said "his wounds proved to be too extensive, and he did not survive."
Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields expressed condolences to Shirley's family and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, calling the shooting "absolutely heartbreaking and wholly unnecessary." Shields said there is limited information that can be released about the investigation, but she did say they "can say with a feeling of confidence that he was targeted, and he was ambushed." She said "it is just sickening."
Because of that, Eric Johnson with the group Supporting Heroes — which consoles and supports the families of fallen first responders — considers Shirley's death one that happened in the line of duty. As a result, Johnson believes Shirley's family should be eligible for the federal benefits that distinction carries.
"He has been a public servant all of his adult life, you know, he's been trying to save lives and protect people," he said. "The attack on him was an attack on every police officer, and it should be considered an attack on every citizen."
Back in Fairdale, the community agrees, as it grieves.
There, Debbie Hammers remembers meeting Shirley last year, after her daughter put a desperate plea on Facebook asking for someone to help a badly injured stray dog near her home.
She says Shirley quickly u-turned from his drive to work to come to the rescue.
"He just picked that big ole dog up and put him right in his truck — blood and all — and just was so caring and kind," she remembered.
It was a kind act by a young deputy that won over her admiration, and it was part of the reason she so quickly left a flowers at the growing memorial in Fairdale.
"It's just so senseless, you know. So young," she said. "You know, it's just a sad thing. A sad day for our community."
According to a sign at the roundabout, a vigil will happen there at 9 p.m. on Friday.
As for the shooting, at this point, no arrests have been made. But Shields said investigators do potentially have a "couple of suspects." She assured the public, "We will make an arrest."
"I understand the want to get information, but we really have to play this close to the vest until we know we can get a conviction," Shields said.
