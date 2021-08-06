LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements are set for a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy killed in an off-duty ambush in Shively on Thursday.
Deputy Brandon A. Shirley, 26, was in uniform and sitting in an unmarked car working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales on Rockford Lane when a gunman came up to the window and shot him at about 2:30 a.m. He died at the hospital.
An obituary posted on the Owen Funeral Home website says Shirley's visitation is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A private service for police and law enforcement will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral home is located at 5317 Dixie Highway.
Shirley's funeral will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands.
Shirley worked as a sheriff's deputy since 2019. His obituary says he also worked for Louisville Metro EMS and as an EMT for KY Kingdom. He was a graduate of Fairdale High School where he played baseball.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also accepting donations for his burial expenses and other needs for his family. The donations can be made at SaferLouisville.org or on venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati . (This is the Venmo ID, which is missing letters.)
Because of that, Eric Johnson with the group Supporting Heroes - which consoles and supports the families of fallen first responders - considers Shirley's death one that happened in the line of duty. As a result, Johnson believes Shirley's family should be eligible for the federal benefits that distinction carries.
"He has been a public servant all of his adult life, you know, he's been trying to save lives and protect people," he said. "The attack on him was an attack on every police officer, and it should be considered an attack on every citizen."
Metro Councilman Mark Fox said the public is invited to a candlelight vigil Friday night at 9 p.m.
The candlelight vigil will take place at Fairdale Green at the gazebo, where Fairdale Road and Mitchell Hill Road meet. It is also known as the Fairdale Roundabout. Representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Metro Police will also be on hand for the service.
